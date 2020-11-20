Court rules against seizure of ex-President Chun's house

The 89-year-old Chun, a former Army general, seized power in a 1979 coup and served as president from 1980 to 1988. He has been deprived of privileges as a former president due to his criminal punishment on treason and bribery charges and ordered by the top court in 1997 to forfeit more than 220 billion won (US$197 million) for amassing slush funds. Refusing to pay the bulk of his forfeit, Chun made a well-known comment in a court hearing in 2003 that he had only 290,000 won.