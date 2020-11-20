LotteFood 338,000 UP 11,000

BukwangPharm 24,850 UP 450

ILJIN MATERIALS 45,000 UP 700

TaekwangInd 861,000 UP 23,000

SsangyongCement 5,550 0

AmoreG 53,800 UP 3,000

HyundaiMtr 177,000 DN 3,000

NEXENTIRE 5,740 UP 100

CHONGKUNDANG 189,500 UP 28,500

KCC 167,500 UP 1,000

SKBP 170,000 0

Daesang 25,500 UP 150

SKNetworks 4,755 UP 50

ORION Holdings 13,400 UP 100

Shinsegae 232,000 UP 3,000

Nongshim 288,500 UP 500

BoryungPharm 16,600 UP 250

L&L 10,650 0

HYUNDAI STEEL 31,850 DN 50

SGBC 36,000 UP 2,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,600 UP 400

KAL 23,750 UP 550

YUNGJIN PHARM 8,070 UP 220

LG Corp. 75,900 UP 500

POSCO CHEMICAL 80,000 UP 300

DB HiTek 34,000 UP 100

Donga Socio Holdings 141,000 UP 3,000

SK hynix 96,800 DN 1,400

Youngpoong 527,000 UP 6,000

HyundaiEng&Const 33,600 UP 50

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,250 UP 600

SamsungF&MIns 206,000 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,550 DN 450

Kogas 29,000 UP 450

Hanwha 26,150 0

CJ 80,000 UP 300

JWPHARMA 33,550 UP 550

LGInt 18,650 DN 250

DongkukStlMill 7,080 UP 40

SBC 10,250 0

(MORE)