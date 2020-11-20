KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LotteFood 338,000 UP 11,000
BukwangPharm 24,850 UP 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 45,000 UP 700
TaekwangInd 861,000 UP 23,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
AmoreG 53,800 UP 3,000
HyundaiMtr 177,000 DN 3,000
NEXENTIRE 5,740 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 189,500 UP 28,500
KCC 167,500 UP 1,000
SKBP 170,000 0
Daesang 25,500 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,755 UP 50
ORION Holdings 13,400 UP 100
Shinsegae 232,000 UP 3,000
Nongshim 288,500 UP 500
BoryungPharm 16,600 UP 250
L&L 10,650 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,850 DN 50
SGBC 36,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,600 UP 400
KAL 23,750 UP 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,070 UP 220
LG Corp. 75,900 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 80,000 UP 300
DB HiTek 34,000 UP 100
Donga Socio Holdings 141,000 UP 3,000
SK hynix 96,800 DN 1,400
Youngpoong 527,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,600 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,250 UP 600
SamsungF&MIns 206,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,550 DN 450
Kogas 29,000 UP 450
Hanwha 26,150 0
CJ 80,000 UP 300
JWPHARMA 33,550 UP 550
LGInt 18,650 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 7,080 UP 40
SBC 10,250 0
