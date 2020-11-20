KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SKC 82,900 DN 400
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,200 0
GS Retail 34,300 UP 200
OCI 66,200 UP 200
LS ELECTRIC 55,400 UP 1,000
KorZinc 388,000 UP 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,990 UP 200
SYC 54,000 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 42,350 UP 3,100
IS DONGSEO 42,550 UP 600
KSOE 95,800 UP 1,300
S-Oil 65,700 UP 600
LG Innotek 163,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 287,000 UP 5,500
HMM 12,750 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 46,350 UP 50
KumhoPetrochem 152,500 UP 1,500
Mobis 240,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,850 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,500 UP 50
S-1 82,300 DN 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,800 DN 600
SKTelecom 229,000 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 51,600 UP 300
HyundaiElev 40,700 UP 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,050 UP 250
Hanon Systems 15,250 DN 250
SK 214,000 DN 500
DAEKYO 3,885 UP 55
GKL 15,300 UP 850
Handsome 29,800 UP 350
Asiana Airlines 4,970 UP 60
COWAY 72,200 UP 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,000 UP 4,300
Hanchem 164,000 0
DWS 31,050 UP 150
UNID 45,250 UP 100
KEPCO 21,200 UP 150
SamsungSecu 38,250 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,410 UP 20
