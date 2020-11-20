KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 9,330 UP 250
NamhaeChem 8,720 DN 90
DONGSUH 29,100 UP 100
BGF 4,675 UP 20
SamsungEng 13,400 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 121,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 4,050 0
SAMSUNG CARD 34,750 0
CheilWorldwide 21,350 UP 300
KT 23,500 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL154000 UP2500
LOTTE TOUR 15,800 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,450 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,500 DN 1,500
KT&G 86,300 UP 1,000
DHICO 14,800 UP 150
LG Display 15,150 UP 500
Kangwonland 23,100 UP 450
NAVER 281,000 UP 500
Kakao 365,500 0
NCsoft 828,000 0
DSME 25,500 UP 500
DSINFRA 8,860 UP 270
DWEC 3,505 UP 15
Donga ST 89,200 UP 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,350 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 370,500 UP 500
DongwonF&B 179,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 29,050 UP 100
LGH&H 1,564,000 UP 32,000
LGCHEM 724,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 16,650 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,700 UP 800
HALLA HOLDINGS 37,500 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,650 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 88,700 DN 400
Celltrion 296,500 UP 2,500
Huchems 24,350 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 96,300 UP 600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,900 UP 600
