S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 20, 2020
All News 16:30 November 20, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.699 0.695 +0.4
3-year TB 0.963 0.955 +0.8
10-year TB 1.607 1.608 -0.1
2-year MSB 0.872 0.863 +0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.234 2.237 -0.3
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
