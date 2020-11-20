First lady attends 1st Nat'l Kimchi Day event, hails cultural heritage
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Jung-sook attended the inaugural National Kimchi Day celebration held Friday, while promising to help preserve Korea's beloved cultural heritage.
Kim attended a ceremony hosted by the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation and a kimchi-themed cooking contest at THE PLAZA Seoul hotel in central Seoul.
Kimchi Day, which falls on Nov. 22, is the sole food-themed national day in South Korea. It was established in February.
"I hope that increased exports of kimchi will help stabilize the incomes of vegetable farmers," Kim said in an address at the ceremony, according to Cheong Wa Dae deputy spokesperson Lim Se-eun.
Kim added, "Along with K-pop, kimchi is loved by people around the world as a K-food, and (I) will help preserve the heritage of taste with pride, as (Korea is) the country of origin for kimchi."
The first lady noted that kimchi is widely considered a health food and that its fermentation quality has garnered attention, especially amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
At the kimchi contest, the first lady met with participants and observed processes of making various kimchi-themed delicacies, including unique kimchi desserts and sauces.
"President Moon Jae-in can't have a single meal without kimchi, and to Koreans, kimchi is an essential food," she said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 300 for 3rd day; virus fight at crossroads
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases over 300 for 2nd day, tougher antivirus curbs in place
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases over 300 for 3rd day, greater Seoul area in 3rd wave of outbreak
-
4
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
5
(2nd LD) Tougher distancing regulations take effect, limiting crowds at public facilities