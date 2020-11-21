Righty looking to give Bears commanding Korean Series lead

Kim Min-gyu has been outstanding out of the bullpen so far this postseason. In Game 2 of this series, Kim nailed down a 5-4 victory by retiring the final two batters in the bottom ninth and stranding two runners. In the previous round, Kim gave the Bears 5 2/3 shutout innings across two games. In Game 2 against the KT Wiz, Kim relieved starter Yoo Hee-kwan after just one out in the first inning, and kept the Wiz off the board for the next 4 2/3 frames to earn his first career postseason win.