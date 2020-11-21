Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 21, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/01 Cloudy 30
Incheon 12/02 Cloudy 30
Suwon 13/-1 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 14/-1 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 15/00 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 11/-2 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 13/05 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 15/02 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 16/03 Cloudy 30
Jeju 19/09 Cloudy 30
Daegu 15/01 Cloudy 30
Busan 17/06 Cloudy 30
(END)
