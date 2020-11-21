Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

November 21, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/01 Cloudy 30

Incheon 12/02 Cloudy 30

Suwon 13/-1 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 14/-1 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 15/00 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 11/-2 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 13/05 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 15/02 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 16/03 Cloudy 30

Jeju 19/09 Cloudy 30

Daegu 15/01 Cloudy 30

Busan 17/06 Cloudy 30

