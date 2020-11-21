BTS' new album 'BE' tops iTunes charts in 90 countries
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS has topped 90 regional iTunes charts with its latest album titled "Be," the band's agency said Saturday.
Released the previous day, the band's fifth Korean-language studio album debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums charts in 90 countries, including the United States and Britain, according to Bit Hit Entertainment.
At the same time, the title track, "Life Goes On," ranked first on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 90 countries.
Sales of the eight-track album, which also houses the chart-breaking single "Dynamite," have surpassed 200,000 copies, the agency added.
In a press conference in Seoul on Friday, the septet hoped their new songs would offer a message of hope to listeners around the world suffering from the protracted COVID-19 pandemic.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS clinches four prizes at People's Choice Awards
-
2
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
4
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases over 300 for 3rd day, greater Seoul area in 3rd wave of outbreak
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases exceed 300 for 4th day amid concerns of 3rd wave of infections
-
3
(2nd LD) Over 30 virus cases traced to cram school in southwestern Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases over 300 for 3rd day, greater Seoul area in 3rd wave of outbreak
-
5
(LEAD) Defense committee passes bill allowing distinguished pop stars to defer enlistment