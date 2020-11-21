Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. military in S. Korea to tighten coronavirus restrictions

All News 13:10 November 21, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea was set to enforce new coronavirus restrictions for its members amid a resurgence of COVID-19 in South Korea.

The U.S. military said on its homepage Friday it will implement a two-week travel ban for the greater Seoul area, effective Saturday at 6 p.m.

"USFK has declared that all travel to or within Area II -- except for those who reside within Area II or for individuals conducting official and necessary duties -- is off-limits for the next 14 days," the military said.

Area II includes Seoul, Incheon and parts of Gyeonggi Province.

This Feb. 28, 2020, photo provided by United States Forces Korea shows a military guard taking the temperature of a driver entering the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

USFK will also bar its affiliated individuals from off-installation saunas, bathhouses, gyms, fitness facilities and internet cafes across the country for the next 30 days.

"All USFK-affiliated individuals are reminded to adhere to all USFK core tenets, HPCON (Health Protection Condition) measures and ROK (Republic of Korea) government and local directives,"it added.

A total of 346 USFK-related coronavirus cases had been reported as of Thursday.
