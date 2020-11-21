County raises social distancing to third-highest level
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The small southern county of Hadong in South Gyeongsang Province started to enforce the third-highest level of social distancing Saturday to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus.
The provincial government said it raised social distancing by one notch to Level 2 under the new five-tier social distancing scheme in the Hadong county, about 360 kilometers south of Seoul, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The move came as 29 new cases had been confirmed in the past five days in the county with a population of 45,000.
Under the Level 2 distancing rules, operations of night clubs and bars are prohibited, while food and drinks can be served in restaurants and coffee shops until 9 p.m., with only takeout and delivery services available afterward.
Hadong is the second municipality in South Korea to enforce the third-highest level, following the city of Suncheon in South Jeolla Province.
South Korea has been struggling with a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic as daily cases have been above 300 for four straight days, centered on the greater Seoul area.
Health authorities, which implemented the second-lowest Level 1.5 distancing in Seoul and its surrounding regions this week, are mulling heightening the level by another notch to slow down the spread of the virus.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS clinches four prizes at People's Choice Awards
-
2
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
4
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases exceed 300 for 4th day amid concerns of 3rd wave of infections
-
2
(2nd LD) Over 30 virus cases traced to cram school in southwestern Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) Defense committee passes bill allowing distinguished pop stars to defer enlistment
-
4
USFK commander says capability of N. Korea's new weapons yet to be verified
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases over 300 for 3rd day, greater Seoul area in 3rd wave of outbreak