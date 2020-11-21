Today in Korean history
Nov. 22
1974 -- U.S. President Gerald Ford visits South Korea.
1980 -- The military-backed government of President Chun Doo-hwan issues a decree allowing the partial resumption of political activities.
1989 -- President Roh Tae-woo visits Hungary, becoming the first South Korean president to visit the former Soviet bloc country.
2001 -- South Korea test-fires a 100-kilometer-range missile.
2008 -- A United Nations committee approves a resolution on North Korean human rights.
2011 -- South Korea's ruling party-controlled National Assembly approves a free trade agreement with the United States despite strong protests from opposition lawmakers.
2015 -- Former President Kim Young-sam, who formally ended decades of military rule in South Korea and accepted a massive international bailout during the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis, dies at the age of 88.
2016 -- The South Korean government approves a controversial intelligence sharing pact with Japan. The pact allows the two countries to share information on Pyongyang without having to go through the United States.
2019 -- South Korea delays the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), a military information-sharing accord with Japan, amid a trade row between the two neighboring countries.
