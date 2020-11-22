Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:08 November 22, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/06 Rain 20

Incheon 08/07 Rain 20

Suwon 10/06 Rain 20

Cheongju 10/08 Rain 20

Daejeon 11/08 Rain 20

Chuncheon 10/04 Rain 20

Gangneung 13/09 Rain 10

Jeonju 11/09 Rain 30

Gwangju 11/10 Rain 30

Jeju 15/14 Rain 60

Daegu 12/07 Rain 20

Busan 15/11 Rain 60

