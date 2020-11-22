2016 -- South Korea and Japan sign a military intelligence-sharing pact to better counter North Korean threats. The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), the first military pact between the two neighbors, allows the two countries to share information regarding nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches by North Korea, and the communist regime's military activities. The signing of the pact came less than a month after discussions resumed on Oct. 27, following a hiatus of four years.

