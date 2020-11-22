N. Korea calls for tighter border controls amid global COVID-19 resurgence
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Sunday called for tighter border controls against the coronavirus, urging its officials to stay on "high alert at all times" amid a global resurgence in the virus cases.
North Korea has recently intensified calls for tightened preventive measures against COVID-19 after leader Kim Jong-un held a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party and stressed the need to "keep a high alert, build a tight blocking wall and further intensify the anti-epidemic work."
"Building a flawless blockade of barrier in preparation for the worsening global health pandemic is a critical issue in intensifying the antivirus campaign," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling party, said Sunday.
"We must continue to maintain an ironclad barrier to protect the safety of our country and our people," it added.
The paper also called on officials to "find and block even the slightest room for any possible transmission of the virus," warning them against carelessness and irresponsibility.
"We must always be mindful that a crevice in our mentality will lead to a crevice in our barriers, and maintain a state of high alert at all times," the paper said.
The North's state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station also called on its officials to push ahead "more thoroughly" with the emergency antivirus efforts in all areas, saying that the "entire barrier against the virus can collapse and pose a danger to the safety of the country and the people if all officials are careless even for a moment."
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but it has maintained its tight border closure since earlier this year.
Despite its prolonged fight against the coronavirus, the North said it will not accept any outside help, saying foreign aid could increase the risk of a coronavirus outbreak.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS clinches four prizes at People's Choice Awards
-
2
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
4
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
County raises social distancing to third-highest level
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases exceed 300 for 4th day amid concerns of 3rd wave of infections
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases exceed 300 for 4th day amid concerns of 3rd wave of infections
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases over 300 for 5th day, tougher antivirus curbs in offing
-
5
(LEAD) Defense committee passes bill allowing distinguished pop stars to defer enlistment