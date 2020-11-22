Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Retail giant E-Land suspends operations at nearly half of stores due to ransomware attack

All News 14:16 November 22, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fashion and retail conglomerate E-Land Group said Sunday it has suspended operations at nearly half of its stores in the country due to a ransomware attack.

The group said its corporate network system was attacked by ransomware early in the morning. Such a malware attack has forced 23 of its 50 branches of NC Department Store and NewCore Outlet to halt their operations, E-Land added.

Ransomware is software that intentionally blocks users from accessing their digital files unless a payment is made for a decryption key.

The group said it has currently shut part of its corporate network system to minimize the damage and has asked the police to investigate the cyberattack.

This image shows the corporate logo of E-Land Group. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

