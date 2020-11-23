Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Level 2 social distancing to be issued in greater Seoul starting tomorrow, Level 1.5 adopted in Jeolla provinces (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Level 2 social distancing to be adopted again as preemptive action against resurgence in winter (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul reports record high number of patients, Level 2 social distancing to be adopted in greater Seoul area (Donga Ilbo)
-- Greater Seoul to adopt Level 2 social distancing as preemptive action ahead of national college entrance exam (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Greater Seoul under Level 2 social distancing scheme starting tomorrow (Segye Times)
-- COVID-19 curfew adopted again, winter of nightmare at critical juncture (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Will Level 2 be enough amid more serious conditions compared with August? (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Have you already given up anger toward 'Nth room' sexual abuse? (Hankyoreh)
-- Greater Seoul area again under Level 2 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Shipping faces hurdles both in air, sea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Greater Seoul again adopts Level 2 on quarantine breach (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul ratchets up to Level 2 tomorrow (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Reopening reversed in Seoul area as third wave of coronavirus looms (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't to raise social distancing level to curb mass outbreaks (Korea Times)
