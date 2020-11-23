Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 November 23, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Level 2 social distancing to be issued in greater Seoul starting tomorrow, Level 1.5 adopted in Jeolla provinces (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Level 2 social distancing to be adopted again as preemptive action against resurgence in winter (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul reports record high number of patients, Level 2 social distancing to be adopted in greater Seoul area (Donga Ilbo)
-- Greater Seoul to adopt Level 2 social distancing as preemptive action ahead of national college entrance exam (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Greater Seoul under Level 2 social distancing scheme starting tomorrow (Segye Times)
-- COVID-19 curfew adopted again, winter of nightmare at critical juncture (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Will Level 2 be enough amid more serious conditions compared with August? (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Have you already given up anger toward 'Nth room' sexual abuse? (Hankyoreh)
-- Greater Seoul area again under Level 2 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Shipping faces hurdles both in air, sea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Greater Seoul again adopts Level 2 on quarantine breach (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Seoul ratchets up to Level 2 tomorrow (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Reopening reversed in Seoul area as third wave of coronavirus looms (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't to raise social distancing level to curb mass outbreaks (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!