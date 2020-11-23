(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 23)

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters split the existing three-tiered distancing levels into five tiers since Nov. 7, but that decision provoked public suspicion that the government prioritizes the economy above all. After it doled out hefty discount coupons once again to help ease the pandemic's impact on the economy, many citizens lowered their guards. It will be best if the government can tame the virus and revitalize the economy at the same time. But when that is not possible, the priority should be placed on health, particularly ahead of a possible third wave of the pandemic.