(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 24)

Massive infections can occur in large-scale rallies, as clearly seen in two previous protests by conservative civic groups and the KCTU on Gwanghwamun Square in August. Deputy Health and Welfare Minister Kang Do-tae warned against a "stealthily approaching" third wave of the pandemic. The KCTU already received severe public criticism for its outdoor rallies across the nation on Nov. 14. Freedom of assembly must be protected by our Constitution. But with a third wave of the virus around the corner, the combative union must cancel its brazen plan to hold public safety hostage.