Today in Korean history
Nov. 24
1956 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Italy.
1995 -- President Kim Young-sam moves to launch an investigation into the bloody crackdown on a civil uprising in the city of Gwangju, 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, in May 1980. Tens of thousands of Gwangju citizens rose up against the military junta led by Chun Doo-hwan, who seized power in a December 1979 coup. The government officially maintains that about 200 people were killed in the crackdown, though some put the estimate higher.
2002 -- Roh Moo-hyun wins the united presidential candidacy of his Millennium Democratic Party and National Alliance 21, led by Chung Mong-joon, by finishing ahead of Chung in a voter survey that followed a television debate between the two candidates. Roh defeated opposition leader Lee Hoi-chang in the presidential election in December of that year.
2005 -- South Korean stem cell expert Hwang Woo-suk acknowledges his violation of global ethics, saying his team purchased ova from donors and received some of them from the team's researchers for his work.
2008 -- Hyundai Asan, a South Korean company operating a business in North Korea, announces the suspension of its tour program to the North's city of Kaesong as Pyongyang halts the program in retaliation against Seoul's hard-line stance toward the communist regime.
2012 -- The music video of "Gangnam Style" by South Korean singer-rapper Psy ranks first on YouTube's all-time list of most-viewed videos, the service says on its website.
2013 -- Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. agree to pay US$395 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought on by allegations that the Korean carmakers inflated the fuel economy of some vehicles sold in the United States.
