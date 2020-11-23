1995 -- President Kim Young-sam moves to launch an investigation into the bloody crackdown on a civil uprising in the city of Gwangju, 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, in May 1980. Tens of thousands of Gwangju citizens rose up against the military junta led by Chun Doo-hwan, who seized power in a December 1979 coup. The government officially maintains that about 200 people were killed in the crackdown, though some put the estimate higher.