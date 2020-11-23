Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports rise 11.1 pct in first 20 days of November

All News 08:56 November 23, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 11.1 percent on-year in the first 20 days of November, customs data showed Monday, amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Per-day exports also increased 7.6 percent on-year in the Nov. 1-20 period, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

