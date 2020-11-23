Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Exports rise 11.1 pct in first 20 days of November

All News 09:07 November 23, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 11.1 percent on-year in the first 20 days of November, customs data showed Monday, raising cautious hopes of an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$31.3 billion in the Nov. 1-20 period, compared with $28.1 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Per-day exports also increased 7.6 percent on-year in the Nov. 1-20 period, the data showed.

Imports gained 1.3 percent on-year to $27.9 billion in the 20-day period, according to the data.

Exports, which account for half of the South Korean economy, were battered by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic this year. But the pace of the slump has eased since June, as major economies slowly began resuming business activities and lifting border lockdowns.

This file photo, taken June 4, 2020, shows stacks of import-export cargo containers at South Korea's largest seaport in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)


