(LEAD) Exports rise 11.1 pct in first 20 days of November
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in last 4 paras)
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 11.1 percent on-year in the first 20 days of November, customs data showed Monday, raising cautious hopes of an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$31.3 billion in the Nov. 1-20 period, compared with $28.1 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Per-day exports also increased 7.6 percent on-year in the Nov. 1-20 period, the data showed.
Imports gained 1.3 percent on-year to $27.9 billion in the 20-day period, according to the data.
Exports, which account for half of the South Korean economy, were battered by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic this year. But the pace of the slump has eased since June, as major economies slowly began resuming business activities and lifting border lockdowns.
(END)
