Monday's weather forecast

November 23, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-2 Sunny 0

Incheon 05/-1 Sunny 10

Suwon 06/-3 Sunny 10

Cheongju 08/-4 Sunny 0

Daejeon 09/-1 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 07/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 13/04 Sunny 0

Jeonju 08/00 Sunny 0

Gwangju 09/04 Cloudy 0

Jeju 11/09 Cloudy 20

Daegu 10/01 Sunny 0

Busan 14/04 Sunny 0
