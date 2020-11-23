Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:08 November 23, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-2 Sunny 0
Incheon 05/-1 Sunny 10
Suwon 06/-3 Sunny 10
Cheongju 08/-4 Sunny 0
Daejeon 09/-1 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 07/-5 Sunny 0
Gangneung 13/04 Sunny 0
Jeonju 08/00 Sunny 0
Gwangju 09/04 Cloudy 0
Jeju 11/09 Cloudy 20
Daegu 10/01 Sunny 0
Busan 14/04 Sunny 0
(END)
