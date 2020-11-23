BLACKPINK's 'Ddu-du Ddu-du' tops 1.4 bln YouTube views in new milestone for K-pop group
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean all-female group BLACKPINK became the first K-pop act to top 1.4 billion views on YouTube on Monday with its music video for "Ddu-du Ddu-du."
The video hit the milestone at around 3:32 a.m., YG Entertainment said, just about a year after it became the first K-pop music video to surpass the 1 billion mark last November.
"Ddu-du Ddu-du," the main track of the four-member band's first EP "Square Up," released in 2018, is one of the group's most popular songs.
Two other music videos of BLACKPINK -- "Kill This Love" and "Boombayah" -- dropped in 2019 and 2016, respectively, also have over a billion views on the global video-sharing website at the moment.
The quartet is the second-most subscribed global artist on YouTube with 53.4 million subscribers.
