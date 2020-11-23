S. Korea's financial markets to open 1 hour later on college entrance exam
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial markets will start trading an hour later than usual on Dec. 3 due to the nationwide college entrance exam, the bourse operator said Monday.
Trading of stocks, as well as the exchange traded fund (ETF) and bond markets, will begin at 10 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m., the Korea Exchange (KRX) said in a statement.
Trading of derivatives will run from 10 a.m. to 16:45 p.m.
Among commodities, trading of gold will begin an hour late at 10 a.m. and close at the usual 3:30 p.m. Oil and emission trading hours will be unchanged.
About 493,000 high school seniors and graduates will take the one-day standardized College Scholastic Ability Test this year, according to the education ministry.
