Samsung Heavy wins US$2.5 bln order from Europe
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has signed a US$2.5 billion deal with a European company to provide ship blocks and other equipment.
The deal, the largest order ever the shipyard has clinched, will be finalized in December 2025, Samsung Heavy Industries said in a regulatory filing.
So far this year, Samsung Heavy has secured orders worth $3.8 billion, achieving 45 percent of its annual order target for the year.
With the deal, Samsung Heavy's order backlogs also rose to $21.1 billion.
Samsung Heavy also said chances are high that it will get additional orders for large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Mozambique and Qatar.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS clinches four prizes at People's Choice Awards
-
2
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
4
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases below 300 for first time in 6 days; tougher virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases over 300 for 5th day, tougher antivirus curbs in offing