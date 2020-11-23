Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy wins US$2.5 bln order from Europe

All News 10:50 November 23, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has signed a US$2.5 billion deal with a European company to provide ship blocks and other equipment.

The deal, the largest order ever the shipyard has clinched, will be finalized in December 2025, Samsung Heavy Industries said in a regulatory filing.

So far this year, Samsung Heavy has secured orders worth $3.8 billion, achieving 45 percent of its annual order target for the year.

With the deal, Samsung Heavy's order backlogs also rose to $21.1 billion.

Samsung Heavy also said chances are high that it will get additional orders for large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Mozambique and Qatar.

This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. shows a shuttle tanker built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Samsung Heavy
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!