The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 23, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.54 0.54
2-M 0.60 0.60
3-M 0.66 0.65
6-M 0.81 0.80
12-M 0.90 0.90
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS clinches four prizes at People's Choice Awards
-
2
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
4
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
3
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
4
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases below 300 for first time in 6 days; tougher virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases over 300 for 5th day, tougher antivirus curbs in offing