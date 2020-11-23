(LEAD) Moon states S. Korea's 'bold' carbon-neutral plan in front of global leaders
(ATTN: UPDATES with Moon's additional remarks, annual leave, other details; MODIFIES lead)
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed South Korea's stated aim of going carbon neutral by 2050 during a speech at the Group of 20 (G-20) summit, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.
Moon described Seoul's commitment as a "bold challenge" to transform the structure of relevant businesses and energy supply, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.
"It's a task that can be resolved only through international cooperation," Moon was quoted as saying, while taking part in the Day 2 session of the annual group summit held via video links the previous night (Seoul time).
The forum on the second and final day of the summit, chaired by Saudi Arabia, focused on the "inclusive, sustainable and resilient" future of the world hit hard by the virus.
Moon stressed that South Korea will keep pace with the international community in moving toward carbon neutrality.
Within this year, he added, Seoul plans to draw up a long-term scheme for the goal and submit the renewal of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the United Nations under the Paris Agreement.
South Korea plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 37 percent from the business-as-usual level by 2030.
In order to achieve the goal, South Korea should shift its energy policy and put more weight on the green economy, the president said, as he talked about his administration's Green New Deal project designed to develop environment-friendly industries, create jobs, and foster inclusive and sustainable growth.
Moon also emphasized the importance of advanced nations sharing their technologies and experiences in promoting green businesses with developing ones.
"As a responsible middle-power country, (South Korea) will do its best to lead international cooperation, playing a bridge role between advanced and developing countries," Moon said.
He pledged continued support for developing nations via the Green Climate Fund and the Global Green Growth Institute.
Wrapping up the summit, Moon and leaders of 19 other major economies, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, endorsed the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) Platform aimed at reducing emissions with its 4Rs framework: reduce, reuse, recycle and remove.
"The CCE is a voluntary, holistic, integrated, inclusive, pragmatic, and complementary approach to promote economic growth while enhancing environmental stewardship through managing emissions in all sectors including, but not limited to, energy, industry, mobility, and food," read the 2020 G-20 Riyadh Leaders' Declaration.
They agreed to "spare no effort" to ensure the "affordable and equitable access" by all people to safe and effective COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.
"We will continue to explore concrete ways to facilitate the movement of people in a way that does not impede our efforts to protect public health," the document read.
Meanwhile, Moon had engaged in intensive multilateral summit diplomacy, including a series of annual talks hosted online by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, for the past two weeks.
On Monday, the president took his first annual leave in 2020, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
