Seoul city toughens antivirus measures until year-end
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government on Monday announced toughened antivirus measures until the end of the year, including reduced public transport by night and a ban on rallies involving 10 or more people.
The measures will take effect Tuesday under a new campaign named "Emergency pause period for 10 million citizens" amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases in Seoul and the greater capital area. At midnight Monday, the same region will raise its social distancing rules to Level 2, the third highest of five levels.
Acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jeong-hyup also said in a virtual press briefing that the city government will enforce stricter social distancing rules at 10 key facilities, including nursing homes and restaurants.
