Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Nightclubs, late-night dining banned in greater Seoul under tougher virus curbs
SEOUL -- Nightclubs and late-night dining will be banned in the greater Seoul area under toughened distancing guidelines, as authorities are scrambling to contain the recent coronavirus flare-up ahead of a nationwide college exam.
Health authorities raised the social distancing by one notch to Level 2 in the Seoul metropolitan area effective for two weeks starting Tuesday, only three days after enforcing Level 1.5 distancing in the nation's most populous region.
-----------------
(LEAD) Military reports highest daily COVID-19 cases over cluster infection at border unit
SEOUL -- The military reported 33 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, the highest daily total among service members, as cluster infections broke out at an Army unit in the border town of Cheorwon amid the nationwide spread of the virus.
Of the total, 26 enlisted soldiers and five Army officers were from the same base in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, while an Army officer at another unit in the town was confirmed to have been infected and the other case is an Army officer based in the northeastern county of Hwacheon, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Unification minister calls for resuming liaison office communications with N. Korea
SEOUL -- Resuming round-the-clock liaison communications between the two Koreas would be the starting point for a new change in the currently stalled inter-Korean relations, Unification Minister Lee In-young said Monday.
Lee made the remarks during a forum arranged to discuss ways to normalize communication lines between the two Koreas that have remained severed since the North blew up the liaison office in its border town of Kaesong in June in protest of anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent from the South.
-----------------
Defense chief vows to safeguard peace with strength on N.K. attack anniversary
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Suh Wook vowed Monday to safeguard peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula with strength as he marked the 10th anniversary of North Korea's deadly artillery attack on a South Korean border island.
The shelling on Nov. 23, 2010, of Yeonpyeong Island, a front-line island near the Yellow Sea border, marked the North's first attack on South Korean territory since the 1950-53 Korean War. Two Marines and two civilians were killed.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases below 300 for first time in 6 days; tougher virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul
SEOUL -- The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea fell below 300 for the first time in six days on Monday due to less testing on the weekend, as the greater Seoul area is set to be under tougher virus curbs starting Tuesday to prevent another wave of the pandemic.
The country added 271 more COVID-19 cases, including 255 local infections, raising the total caseload to 31,004, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(2nd LD) Exports rise 11.1 pct in first 20 days of November
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports rose 11.1 percent on-year in the first 20 days of November, customs data showed Monday, raising cautious hopes of an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$31.3 billion in the Nov. 1-20 period, compared with $28.1 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
-----------------
LPGA star Kim Sei-young imitates Tiger, tries to be like Mike
SEOUL -- In the midst of perhaps her finest season yet on the LPGA Tour, South Korean star Kim Sei-young has been trying to draw inspiration from two of the most iconic athletes in history.
Kim is known for wearing red trousers or skirts in final rounds of tournaments. It was no exception at the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair, Florida, on Sunday (local time), as Kim sported a red skirt en route to capturing her second title of 2020 and 12th of her career.
-----------------
Seoul stocks jump late Monday morning on chip gains
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Monday morning on strong gains in chipmakers and hopes for a quick economic recovery despite the resurgent coronavirus outbreaks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 43.29 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,596.79 as of 11:20 a.m.
(END)
-
