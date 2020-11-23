Retired KBO star to rejoin ex-club as coach

Four days after Park was caught driving under the influence, the KBO slapped Park with a 90-game suspension and ordered him to 180 hours of community service. Though Park announced his retirement, he remained on the Lions' roster throughout the 2019 season and completed 89 games of his suspension. He completed his 180 hours working with players in Laos. Park also paid his fine of 5 million won (US$4,495) and will only need to sit out one more game in 2021.