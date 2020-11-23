Moon names former lawmaker Kang Chang-il as new ambassador to Japan: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has picked Kang Chang-il, a former four-term ruling Democratic Party lawmaker, as South Korea's new ambassador to Japan, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday.
Kang, who used to lead the South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, is known for expertise on Tokyo-related affairs.
Moon's choice of Kang is viewed as reflecting his determination to resolve pending issues that have strained Seoul-Tokyo ties, which includes a dispute over the compensation of wartime forced labor victims.
Kang is to replace Nam Gwan-pyo as Seoul's top envoy in Tokyo. Nam assumed the post in May 2019.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
BTS' agency Big Hit takes over rapper-producer Zico's agency
-
5
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
3
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
4
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases below 300 for first time in 6 days; tougher virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
5
S. Korea mulls raising social distancing level in greater Seoul area: PM