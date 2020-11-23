BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- K-pop megastar BTS has bagged two prizes at the 2020 American Music Awards (AMA) and put on its first televised performance of "Life Goes On" in a purple-lit stadium.
The septet won the favorite duo or group in pop/rock for the second straight year and the favorite social artist for the third year in a row at the 2020 AMA show held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (U.S. time).
Other nominees who competed for the favorite duo or group in pop/rock were the Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5. For favorite social artist, BTS vied with Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and K-pop acts EXO and NCT 127.
While BTS didn't join the ceremony in the U.S., it thanked its dedicated fan base, better known as ARMY, in a video message for their support in the fan-voted show.
"We got this title last year too, so thank you for your continuous support, love, especially in a year so full of uncertainties and doubts," RM said, referring to the favorite duo or group in pop/rock win.
"Thank you again for this precious award. Love you ARMY," V chimed in.
BTS then appeared in a stadium lit up in purple to put on its first televised performance of "Life Goes On," the lead track for its latest album "BE" released Friday.
The band's seven members -- including Suga who had been sitting out from promotional activities following a shoulder surgery -- appeared in black-and-white outfits singing the new ballad.
The septet then went to perform their smash hit "Dynamite" in pastel-colored silk suits.
In Friday's press conference, BTS said it wants to share a message of hope during the difficult times the world is going through amid the pandemic with their new album.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
BTS' agency Big Hit takes over rapper-producer Zico's agency
-
5
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
3
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
4
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases below 300 for first time in 6 days; tougher virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
5
S. Korea mulls raising social distancing level in greater Seoul area: PM