Manufacturing sentiment soars for Nov. despite pandemic: poll
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's manufacturing confidence improved sharply to a record high in November despite the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, a poll showed Monday.
The Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade (KIET) said its professional survey index (PSI) for the manufacturing sector's business conditions came to 133 for November, up from 124 the previous month.
November's PSI remained above the benchmark 100 for six months running and reached the highest-ever point.
A PSI reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists. The survey was taken by 173 experts in major industries between Nov. 11 and Tuesday.
The PSI for domestic demand came to 129 in November, up from 119 in October, with that for exports climbing to 133 from 122.
The PSI for production stood at 123, hovering above the benchmark 100 for the fifth consecutive month. The subindex for investment gained for three months on end but came to the below-par level of 96.
The shipbuilding, machinery and textile industries chalked off double-digit increases in November, leading the overall PSI rise, the state-run think tank said.
The PSI for manufacturers' business outlook, meanwhile, came to 120 for December, up from 119 for November and staying above par for the sixth straight month, according to the survey.
(END)
-
1
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
BTS' agency Big Hit takes over rapper-producer Zico's agency
-
5
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
3
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
4
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases below 300 for first time in 6 days; tougher virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
5
S. Korea mulls raising social distancing level in greater Seoul area: PM