KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
SGBC 37,000 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 80,600 UP 600
TaekwangInd 851,000 DN 10,000
Nongshim 292,000 UP 3,500
LG Corp. 75,900 0
Shinsegae 233,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,150 UP 1,300
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,600 0
KAL 24,200 UP 450
BoryungPharm 16,400 DN 200
L&L 10,700 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,000 DN 70
JWPHARMA 33,050 DN 500
SBC 11,000 UP 750
LGInt 18,950 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 24,300 UP 250
Daesang 25,600 UP 100
SKNetworks 4,795 UP 40
ORION Holdings 13,450 UP 50
LotteFood 338,000 0
NEXENTIRE 5,820 UP 80
CHONGKUNDANG 170,000 DN 19,500
KCC 171,000 UP 3,500
SKBP 170,500 UP 500
AmoreG 55,200 UP 1,400
HyundaiMtr 179,000 UP 2,000
BukwangPharm 24,450 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 45,350 UP 350
DOOSAN 49,650 UP 650
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,200 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 33,950 UP 450
HITEJINRO 33,500 DN 200
Yuhan 66,100 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 169,000 DN 500
DaelimInd 83,400 UP 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15700 DN50
KiaMtr 59,300 UP 1,200
Donga Socio Holdings 139,500 DN 1,500
SK hynix 100,000 UP 3,200
