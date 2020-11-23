SsangyongCement 5,550 0

SGBC 37,000 UP 1,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 80,600 UP 600

TaekwangInd 851,000 DN 10,000

Nongshim 292,000 UP 3,500

LG Corp. 75,900 0

Shinsegae 233,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,150 UP 1,300

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,600 0

KAL 24,200 UP 450

BoryungPharm 16,400 DN 200

L&L 10,700 UP 50

YUNGJIN PHARM 8,000 DN 70

JWPHARMA 33,050 DN 500

SBC 11,000 UP 750

LGInt 18,950 UP 300

Hyundai M&F INS 24,300 UP 250

Daesang 25,600 UP 100

SKNetworks 4,795 UP 40

ORION Holdings 13,450 UP 50

LotteFood 338,000 0

NEXENTIRE 5,820 UP 80

CHONGKUNDANG 170,000 DN 19,500

KCC 171,000 UP 3,500

SKBP 170,500 UP 500

AmoreG 55,200 UP 1,400

HyundaiMtr 179,000 UP 2,000

BukwangPharm 24,450 DN 400

ILJIN MATERIALS 45,350 UP 350

DOOSAN 49,650 UP 650

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,200 DN 600

ShinhanGroup 33,950 UP 450

HITEJINRO 33,500 DN 200

Yuhan 66,100 UP 100

CJ LOGISTICS 169,000 DN 500

DaelimInd 83,400 UP 500

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15700 DN50

KiaMtr 59,300 UP 1,200

Donga Socio Holdings 139,500 DN 1,500

SK hynix 100,000 UP 3,200

