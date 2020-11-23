Youngpoong 528,000 UP 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 33,950 UP 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,850 UP 600

SamsungF&MIns 206,500 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,200 DN 350

Kogas 29,200 UP 200

Hanwha 26,550 UP 400

DB HiTek 34,750 UP 750

CJ 80,400 UP 400

DongkukStlMill 8,070 UP 990

HyundaiMipoDock 45,500 UP 3,150

SamsungHvyInd 6,930 UP 940

SYC 54,700 UP 700

POSCO 243,500 UP 6,000

Binggrae 55,600 UP 100

Hyosung 78,000 0

DB INSURANCE 46,450 UP 800

LotteChilsung 98,700 DN 1,100

SamsungElec 67,500 UP 2,800

NHIS 11,200 UP 400

SK Discovery 69,900 DN 400

LOTTE 34,950 UP 650

SPC SAMLIP 74,900 DN 3,000

SAMSUNG SDS 178,500 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 25,000 UP 650

KUMHOTIRE 3,970 UP 20

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,290 UP 230

LS 63,000 UP 3,200

GC Corp 382,500 UP 500

GS E&C 31,900 UP 150

GCH Corp 41,550 UP 1,750

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,000 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 526,000 UP 11,000

Ottogi 555,000 UP 1,000

IlyangPharm 65,500 DN 1,500

F&F 86,700 DN 5,200

KPIC 253,500 UP 2,000

MERITZ SECU 3,820 UP 75

HtlShilla 81,200 UP 300

Hanmi Science 57,000 DN 1,200

