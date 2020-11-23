KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Youngpoong 528,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,950 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,850 UP 600
SamsungF&MIns 206,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,200 DN 350
Kogas 29,200 UP 200
Hanwha 26,550 UP 400
DB HiTek 34,750 UP 750
CJ 80,400 UP 400
DongkukStlMill 8,070 UP 990
HyundaiMipoDock 45,500 UP 3,150
SamsungHvyInd 6,930 UP 940
SYC 54,700 UP 700
POSCO 243,500 UP 6,000
Binggrae 55,600 UP 100
Hyosung 78,000 0
DB INSURANCE 46,450 UP 800
LotteChilsung 98,700 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 67,500 UP 2,800
NHIS 11,200 UP 400
SK Discovery 69,900 DN 400
LOTTE 34,950 UP 650
SPC SAMLIP 74,900 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG SDS 178,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,000 UP 650
KUMHOTIRE 3,970 UP 20
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,290 UP 230
LS 63,000 UP 3,200
GC Corp 382,500 UP 500
GS E&C 31,900 UP 150
GCH Corp 41,550 UP 1,750
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,000 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 526,000 UP 11,000
Ottogi 555,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 65,500 DN 1,500
F&F 86,700 DN 5,200
KPIC 253,500 UP 2,000
MERITZ SECU 3,820 UP 75
HtlShilla 81,200 UP 300
Hanmi Science 57,000 DN 1,200
