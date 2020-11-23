KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,730 UP 290
SKC 83,800 UP 900
SamsungElecMech 152,000 UP 3,000
Hanssem 99,600 DN 200
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,200 0
GS Retail 34,200 DN 100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 289,000 UP 2,000
HMM 13,400 UP 650
HYUNDAI WIA 46,600 UP 250
KumhoPetrochem 149,000 DN 3,500
Mobis 247,500 UP 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,400 UP 550
HDC HOLDINGS 10,650 UP 150
S-1 83,000 UP 700
LG Innotek 163,000 0
KSOE 102,000 UP 6,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,650 DN 150
OCI 66,500 UP 300
LS ELECTRIC 58,200 UP 2,800
KorZinc 393,500 UP 5,500
IS DONGSEO 42,600 UP 50
S-Oil 66,500 UP 800
HyundaiElev 40,750 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 8,660 UP 250
SKTelecom 231,000 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 52,700 UP 1,100
DAEKYO 3,920 UP 35
GKL 15,500 UP 200
KEPCO 21,550 UP 350
SamsungSecu 39,800 UP 1,550
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,200 UP 150
Hanon Systems 15,300 UP 50
SK 214,500 UP 500
Handsome 30,100 UP 300
Asiana Airlines 4,975 UP 5
COWAY 72,300 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 UP 500
Hanchem 164,000 0
DWS 31,450 UP 400
UNID 45,700 UP 450
(MORE)
-
1
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
BTS' agency Big Hit takes over rapper-producer Zico's agency
-
5
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
3
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
4
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases below 300 for first time in 6 days; tougher virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
5
S. Korea mulls raising social distancing level in greater Seoul area: PM