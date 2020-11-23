KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 9,510 UP 180
DONGSUH 29,200 UP 100
BGF 4,690 UP 15
SamsungEng 13,450 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 4,295 UP 245
NamhaeChem 8,730 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 34,900 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 21,550 UP 200
KT 23,650 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL153000 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 16,350 UP 550
LG Uplus 11,450 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,000 UP 1,500
KT&G 86,400 UP 100
DHICO 15,300 UP 500
LG Display 15,400 UP 250
Kangwonland 22,800 DN 300
NAVER 281,500 UP 500
Kakao 367,000 UP 1,500
NCsoft 822,000 DN 6,000
DSME 27,050 UP 1,550
DSINFRA 9,230 UP 370
DWEC 3,535 UP 30
Donga ST 89,300 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,350 0
CJ CheilJedang 370,500 0
DongwonF&B 179,000 0
KEPCO KPS 29,100 UP 50
LGH&H 1,565,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 748,000 UP 24,000
KEPCO E&C 16,650 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,900 UP 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 37,550 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,700 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 89,200 UP 500
Celltrion 301,000 UP 4,500
Huchems 24,550 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 97,500 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,400 DN 500
(MORE)
-
1
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
BTS' agency Big Hit takes over rapper-producer Zico's agency
-
5
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
3
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
4
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases below 300 for first time in 6 days; tougher virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
5
S. Korea mulls raising social distancing level in greater Seoul area: PM