KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 76,100 UP 1,300
LOTTE Himart 32,000 UP 400
GS 37,500 UP 50
CJ CGV 21,700 DN 150
LIG Nex1 29,950 0
Fila Holdings 44,100 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,000 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,800 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,160 UP 135
AMOREPACIFIC 197,000 0
LF 15,800 UP 250
FOOSUNG 9,650 DN 110
SK Innovation 154,000 0
POONGSAN 27,500 UP 1,300
KBFinancialGroup 46,450 UP 800
Hansae 17,300 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 73,600 0
Youngone Corp 31,500 UP 350
KOLON IND 41,100 UP 50
HanmiPharm 326,500 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 6,010 DN 30
emart 154,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY370 50 UP1350
KOLMAR KOREA 46,850 DN 150
HANJINKAL 76,100 UP 2,400
DoubleUGames 61,200 UP 1,000
CUCKOO 96,600 UP 300
COSMAX 101,500 0
MANDO 45,700 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 804,000 UP 5,000
INNOCEAN 60,600 UP 1,500
Doosan Bobcat 33,350 UP 1,250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,850 DN 800
Netmarble 131,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S266500 UP8500
ORION 121,000 0
BGF Retail 131,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 449,000 UP 7,000
HDC-OP 20,650 0
WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 UP 80
