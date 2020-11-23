KIH 76,100 UP 1,300

LOTTE Himart 32,000 UP 400

GS 37,500 UP 50

CJ CGV 21,700 DN 150

LIG Nex1 29,950 0

Fila Holdings 44,100 DN 800

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 189,000 UP 2,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,800 UP 400

HANWHA LIFE 2,160 UP 135

AMOREPACIFIC 197,000 0

LF 15,800 UP 250

FOOSUNG 9,650 DN 110

SK Innovation 154,000 0

POONGSAN 27,500 UP 1,300

KBFinancialGroup 46,450 UP 800

Hansae 17,300 UP 50

LG HAUSYS 73,600 0

Youngone Corp 31,500 UP 350

KOLON IND 41,100 UP 50

HanmiPharm 326,500 DN 1,000

BNK Financial Group 6,010 DN 30

emart 154,500 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY370 50 UP1350

KOLMAR KOREA 46,850 DN 150

HANJINKAL 76,100 UP 2,400

DoubleUGames 61,200 UP 1,000

CUCKOO 96,600 UP 300

COSMAX 101,500 0

MANDO 45,700 UP 1,500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 804,000 UP 5,000

INNOCEAN 60,600 UP 1,500

Doosan Bobcat 33,350 UP 1,250

H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,850 DN 800

Netmarble 131,000 UP 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S266500 UP8500

ORION 121,000 0

BGF Retail 131,500 DN 1,000

SKCHEM 449,000 UP 7,000

HDC-OP 20,650 0

WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 UP 80

(END)