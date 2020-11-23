Cheong Wa Dae officials subject to tougher internal social distancing restrictions
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Monday it has toughened social distancing rules for its officials in line with the government decision to raise distancing in the greater Seoul area to the third highest level.
The presidential office has instructed all of its officials to cancel or indefinitely postpone nonessential private gatherings and events, according to its spokesman Kang Min-seok.
It's an "emergency measure" taken in response to reports that such events as small-group meetings and after-work dinners with colleagues have emerged as the "root" of recent sharp increases in COVID-19 infections, Kang told reporters.
Wearing face masks in the office will be compulsory throughout working hours, with conversation to be prohibited while eating at the Cheong Wa Dae cafeteria, he added.
Cheong Wa Dae is also introducing a partial remote work system to allow one third of its junior staffers to work from home on a rotating basis.
The government earlier announced the plan to place the greater Seoul area under the stricter Level 2 social distancing guidelines, effective on Tuesday.
