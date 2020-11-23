S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 23, 2020
All News 16:37 November 23, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.692 0.699 -0.7
3-year TB 0.955 0.963 -0.8
10-year TB 1.581 1.607 -2.6
2-year MSB 0.869 0.872 -0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.219 2.234 -1.5
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
