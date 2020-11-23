American starter available out of bullpen for Dinos in key Korean Series game
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- With the South Korean baseball championship round all knotted at two games, the NC Dinos are willing to use one of their American starters in relief in Monday's Game 5.
NC manager Lee Dong-wook said in his pregame media availability at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul that right-hander Mike Wright can come out of the bullpen in the fifth game if necessary.
The Dinos already enjoyed success with bringing in a starter out of the pen, as their other American starter, Drew Rucinski, threw 2 2/3 shutout innings to save a 3-0 victory in Game 4 last Saturday.
Rucinski had started Game 1 on Tuesday and pitched on three days' rest. Wright started Game 3 on Friday but lasted just two-plus innings and 55 pitches.
"It will be a similar situation as the one we had with Rucinski, and Wright has pitched in relief in the U.S., too," Lee said. "Considering the way he is preparing for games, he should be able to pitch in relief. Given his experience, I am not worried about him."
Lee is also not worried about his defense, which has committed at least an error in every game so far for a total of seven. Lee simply said, "I haven't talked to them about (the errors)."
Lee made some lineup changes for Game 5, and veteran third baseman Park Sok-min, who missed Game 4 with a finger injury suffered during the third game, is back in the starting lineup.
While Park has disappointed both at the plate and on the field, first baseman Kang Jin-sung has been a pleasant surprise. He started the series batting ninth and has climbed up to fifth. He's batting 6-for-15 with three RBIs.
"He dealt with a finger injury late in the season, but he got his groove back during scrimmages as we were getting ready for the Korean Series," Lee noted. "He homered in our final scrimmages, and he's been able to keep that up into the Korean Series."
Kang, who finally became a regular at age 27 after toiling for seven years, said he has been overachieving at the plate.
"I was nervous at the start of this series, but it's not the case anymore," Kang said. "I think my focus is a lot sharper now than during the regular season. I try to battle pitchers as much as I can."
Kang, who batted fifth most of the regular season, said he didn't mind batting ninth in the Korean Series because it meant less pressure. No matter where he hit, Kang said he just wanted to do his best and repay manager Lee's trust.
Kang is the son of an active Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) umpire, Kang Kwang-hoe, who is not allowed to work in any Korean Series games because his son is playing. And that may be a good thing for the family.
"He told me he can just watch these games stress-free, all thanks to me," the junior Kang said. "I think I am being a good son that way."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
BTS' agency Big Hit takes over rapper-producer Zico's agency
-
5
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
3
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
4
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases below 300 for first time in 6 days; tougher virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
5
S. Korea mulls raising social distancing level in greater Seoul area: PM