Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) 22 more USFK-affiliated people infected with coronavirus
SEOUL -- Twenty-two more people affiliated with U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), including 18 service members, have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea this month, the U.S. military said Monday.
Eight service members and three dependents arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on U.S. government-chartered flights, while the other 10 service members and a civilian contractor arrived here on commercial flights via Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, according to the USFK.
-----------------
(LEAD) Unification minister says breakthrough in inter-Korean ties could come 'sooner than expected'
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Monday called on South Korean conglomerates to prepare for possible inter-Korean cooperation despite the current stalled relations, stressing that a breakthrough in cross-border ties could "come sooner than expected."
Lee made the remark at a meeting with officials from South Korean conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics, SK Group, LG Group and Hyundai Motor Group, whose leaders accompanied President Moon Jae-in during his visit to Pyongyang for his third inter-Korean summit in September 2018.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae officials subject to tougher internal social distancing restrictions
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae said Monday it has toughened social distancing rules for its officials in line with the government decision to raise distancing in the greater Seoul area to the third highest level.
The presidential office has instructed all of its officials to cancel or indefinitely postpone nonessential private gatherings and events, according to its spokesman Kang Min-seok.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. space commander calls for deepening security ties with S. Korea in space field
SEOUL -- The chief of the U.S. Space Operations Command called Monday for closer defense cooperation with South Korea in the domain of space to better cope with emerging threats and boost mutual capacity.
Gen. John Raymond made the remarks in his video message for the 2020 Defense Space Power Development Symposium organized by Seoul's defense ministry and held in the day in Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
SEOUL -- K-pop megastar BTS has bagged two prizes at the 2020 American Music Awards (AMA) and put on its first televised performance of "Life Goes On" in a purple-lit stadium.
The septet won the favorite duo or group in pop/rock for the second straight year and the favorite social artist for the third year in a row at the 2020 AMA show held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (U.S. time).
-----------------
Discount coupon program for arts, leisure sectors to be suspended amid virus resurgence
SEOUL -- The government announced Monday that it will suspend a nationwide discount coupon program aimed at promoting spending in the arts and leisure industries, as health authorities and local governments remain on alert over a new wave of COVID-19 cases.
The culture ministry said it will halt the program that offers coupons in six areas -- concerts, exhibitions, films, sports, lodging and travel -- starting Tuesday.
-----------------
Seoul city toughens antivirus measures until year-end
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government on Monday announced toughened antivirus measures until the end of the year, including reduced public transport by night and a ban on rallies involving 10 or more people.
The measures will take effect Tuesday under a new campaign named "Emergency pause period for 10 million citizens" amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases in Seoul and the greater capital area. At midnight Monday, the same region will raise its social distancing rules to Level 2, the third highest of five levels.
-----------------
(LEAD) Nightclubs, late-night dining banned in greater Seoul under tougher virus curbs
SEOUL -- Nightclubs and late-night dining will be banned in the greater Seoul area under toughened distancing guidelines, as authorities are scrambling to contain the recent coronavirus flare-up ahead of a nationwide college exam.
Health authorities raised the social distancing by one notch to Level 2 in the Seoul metropolitan area effective for two weeks starting Tuesday, only three days after enforcing Level 1.5 distancing in the nation's most populous region.
(END)
-
1
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
BTS' agency Big Hit takes over rapper-producer Zico's agency
-
5
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
3
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
4
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases below 300 for first time in 6 days; tougher virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul
-
3
S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
5
Seoul city toughens antivirus measures until year-end