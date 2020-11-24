Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung to take 2nd spot in semiconductor supplier ranking in 2020: report

All News 08:37 November 24, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to maintain second place in the global semiconductor supplier ranking this year behind U.S. giant Intel Corp. despite a solid sales increase, an industry report showed Tuesday.

The South Korean tech giant was projected to log US$60.4 billion in chip sales this year, up 9 percent from a year earlier, to rank second among global semiconductor firms, according to the market researcher IC Insights.

Intel was expected to defend its top position with estimated sales of $73.8 billion, up 4 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker, was the leader in semiconductor sales in 2017 and 2018, thanks to a boom in the memory market, but relinquished its No. 1 spot to Intel last year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's leading foundry firm, came in third in the list with $45.4 billion, up 31 percent from a year ago.

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. shows the company's 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM chips. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

South Korea's SK hynix Inc, the world's No. 2 DRAM supplier, took the fourth spot with $26.4 billion, up 14 percent from a year earlier, followed by U.S. memory giant Micron Technology Inc. with $21.6 billion.

The top-15 semiconductor companies' sales are forecast to increase by 13 percent this year to $355.4 billion compared with 2019, which is more than twice the expected total worldwide semiconductor industry increase of 6 percent, IC Insights said.

"The semiconductor industry has been one of the most resilient markets during this coronavirus plagued year," it said. "Although causing a deep global recession in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic spurred an acceleration of the worldwide digital transformation resulting in remarkably robust semiconductor market growth."

Of its list of top-15 chip suppliers for 2020, eight companies were headquartered in the United States, two each in South Korea, Taiwan and Europe, and only one in Japan.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Samsung #Intel #semiconductor
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!