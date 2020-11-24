1 killed, 3 injured in Busan apartment fire
BUSAN, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at an apartment building in the southeastern city of Busan on Tuesday, leaving one dead and three injured, fire authorities said.
The fire started at around 6:50 a.m. on the 12th floor of an apartment building in the northern ward of Geumjeong in the city, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
One person was found dead on the 12th floor, while three others have been sent to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.
Other residents have been evacuated by firefighters who arrived at the scene, after a 13th-floor resident reported smoke coming from the lower floor.
The firefighters have put out the main blaze and are currently working to bring the fire under complete control.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
3
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
4
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases below 300 for first time in 6 days; tougher virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
3
S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
4
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
-
5
Upgraded distancing rules again disrupting daily life in Seoul