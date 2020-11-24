Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 24, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/00 Cloudy 20

Incheon 07/01 Cloudy 20

Suwon 08/-1 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 09/00 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 10/00 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 07/-4 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 12/04 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 10/01 Sunny 20

Gwangju 12/03 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/08 Sunny 20

Daegu 12/00 Cloudy 20

Busan 15/04 Sunny 20

