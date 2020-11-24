Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 24, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/00 Cloudy 20
Incheon 07/01 Cloudy 20
Suwon 08/-1 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 09/00 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 10/00 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 07/-4 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 12/04 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 10/01 Sunny 20
Gwangju 12/03 Sunny 20
Jeju 13/08 Sunny 20
Daegu 12/00 Cloudy 20
Busan 15/04 Sunny 20
(END)
