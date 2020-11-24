Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Imported commercial car sales jump 21 pct in October

All News 09:42 November 24, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea jumped 21 percent last month from a year earlier on robust sales of Scania and Mercedes-Benz trucks, an industry association said Tuesday.

The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles rose to 474 units in October from 392 a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.

Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large share of the domestic commercial vehicle market.

Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans in South Korea.

From January to October, overall sales fell 10 percent to 3,565 from 3,959 in the year-ago period amid the pandemic-caused slump, the statement said.

KAIDA expects the new coronavirus outbreak will continue to weigh on consumer sentiment this year.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

