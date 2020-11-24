Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(2nd LD) Hyundai Heavy, Eugene submit final bids for Doosan Infracore

All News 17:35 November 24, 2020

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with details in paras 2-5; ADDS photo)
By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH) and ready-mixed concrete maker Eugene Group on Tuesday submitted their final bids for a 36 percent stake in Doosan Infracore Co., the largest local construction equipment maker here.

In a regulatory filing, the shipbuilder said that it has joined the final bid, with Eugene Group reportedly joining the final bid.

But GS Engineering & Construction Corp. and three local private equity funds -- Glenwood PE, MBK Partners and Eastbridge Partners dropped its main bid for the stake.

This photo provided by Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. shows a 3-ton forklift made by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In September, HHIH formed a consortium with Korea Development Bank Investment (KDBI), a unit of the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), to join preliminary bidding for the stake up for sale.

GS Engineering & Construction participated in the preliminary deal by forming a consortium with private equity fund Dominus Investment.

Three local private equity funds joined in the preliminary deal.

Doosan Infracore invited final bidders on the day, a development that would help stave off a liquidity crisis at its parent Doosan Group.

Doosan Infracore has been up for sale as part of its cash-strapped parent Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co.'s self-rescue plan.

The deal may fetch up to 1 trillion won (US$900 million), according to the companies.

Last March, Doosan Heavy obtained a cash injection of 3 trillion won from its creditors, including the KDB, to prepare itself for its short-term debts worth 4.2 trillion won, which should be paid within this year.

This photo, provided by Doosan Infracore Co., a construction equipment arm of South Korea's Doosan Group, on July 20, 2020, shows an excavator by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Doosan Infracore
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!