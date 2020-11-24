Daewoo Shipbuilding develops AI-based welding quality tester
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) welding quality monitoring robot for the first time in the shipbuilding industry.
The robot inspects the welded parts of ships and offshore plants with a 3-D modeling program and carries out automated welding quality tests using AI technologies, according to Daewoo Shipbuilding.
Shipbuilders usually inspect the quality of the welded parts of ships and offshore plants by taking pictures of them, but the robot will help make inspections easier, the company said.
Daewoo Shipbuilding will deploy the robots at construction sites down the road, it said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
2
(LEAD) BTS drops teaser video for upcoming song 'Life Goes On'
-
3
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
4
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins two prizes at American Music Awards, performs 'Life Goes On'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
2
(LEAD) BTS returns with simple, strong truth that 'life goes on' in new album 'BE'
-
3
Celltrion eyes emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment next month
-
4
Gwangju Biennale directors share more details on postponed art show, hope to show perspective of alliance, recovery
-
5
Defying pandemic, BTS set to drop much-anticipated album 'BE'
-
1
Upgraded distancing rules again disrupting daily life in Seoul
-
2
(URGENT) Biden taps Tony Blinken as new secretary of state
-
3
S. Korea to raise social distancing level in greater Seoul area to 3rd highest
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 300 again as greater Seoul comes under tougher virus curbs
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases below 300 for first time in 6 days, tougher virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul