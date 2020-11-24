KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB INSURANCE 46,500 UP 50
SPC SAMLIP 75,600 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 179,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,950 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,970 0
Hyosung 81,300 UP 3,300
LS 62,100 DN 900
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,000 0
LOTTE 35,850 UP 900
GS E&C 31,750 DN 150
GC Corp 372,500 DN 10,000
POSCO 244,500 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 67,700 UP 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,380 UP 90
Binggrae 55,800 UP 200
SK Discovery 69,500 DN 400
LotteChilsung 100,000 UP 1,300
HyundaiMtr 181,000 UP 2,000
AmoreG 55,300 UP 100
NHIS 11,300 UP 100
BukwangPharm 23,850 DN 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 45,450 UP 100
TaekwangInd 833,000 DN 18,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
KAL 25,150 UP 950
SBC 11,050 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 24,200 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,825 UP 30
ORION Holdings 13,400 DN 50
Daesang 25,300 DN 300
LotteFood 338,500 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 5,820 0
CHONGKUNDANG 162,000 DN 8,000
KCC 171,500 UP 500
SKBP 174,000 UP 3,500
Donga Socio Holdings 134,000 DN 5,500
HyundaiEng&Const 34,600 UP 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,250 DN 600
SamsungF&MIns 205,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,700 DN 1,500
